Pyro Gallery Presents Biophilia, watercolors by Luanne Smith

"Guided by Biophilia, our innate desire to connect with nature and other living beings, my artwork reflects this principle through careful observation and expressive detail. For me, it is not just about recreating the image I see, but capturing the textures, colors, and atmosphere that give each subject a sentient quality.

The peace and belonging I feel while working in my garden or spending time outdoors flow into my watercolor paintings. This collection invites viewers to experience that same closeness to nature. At a time when wildlife and ecosystems are under threat, I hope my work reminds us not only of the beauty we share, but our connection to the natural world and our responsibility to protect it."

For more information, please visit pyrogallery.com/