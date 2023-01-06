Pyro Gallery Presents It's All In The Process

The process reveals who we are as artists. The materials we use, the subject we choose and the media we work with are integral to the process. When we challenge the process, we change the art. But actually, it’s not just changing but evolving. Change with a purpose….refining our vision. Producing new art is satisfying to the soul. The need to express ourselves is primal. And the process guides us and encourages us. Three New Members have their first show at Pyro. Mary Burnley, Dessie Spears and Katherine Corcoran. Two painters and a sculptor will open their world of art for all of us. You can find a story, a mood, or just a design you like. It’s all about the Process.And we hope that you enjoy ours.

PYRO hours

Gallery hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12-6 pm, Sundays 1-4 pm

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com