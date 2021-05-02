Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION
PYRO’s new exhibition, RECONFIGURATION, featuring work by Bette Levy and Kathleen Loomis, opens on May 2 and runs through May 30. The gallery is open Friday and Saturday, from 12 to 6 PM and Sunday from 1PM to 4PM, and by appointment. The gallery is located at 1006 East Washington Street in Louisville, KY. There will be an outdoor opening reception on May 2 from 1PM to 4PM, with masks required. Rain date is May 16.
PYRO hours
Thursday: 12-6 PM
Friday: 12-6 PM
Saturday: 1-4 PM
For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com