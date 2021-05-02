Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION

to

Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION

PYRO’s new exhibition, RECONFIGURATION, featuring work by Bette Levy and Kathleen Loomis, opens on May 2 and runs through May 30.  The gallery is open Friday and Saturday, from 12 to 6 PM and Sunday from 1PM to 4PM, and by appointment.  The gallery is located at 1006 East Washington Street in Louisville, KY. There will be an outdoor opening reception on May 2 from 1PM to 4PM, with masks required. Rain date is May 16.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 1-4 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com

Info

Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Art & Exhibitions
502-426-1328
to
Google Calendar - Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION - 2021-05-02 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION - 2021-05-02 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION - 2021-05-02 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION - 2021-05-02 12:00:00 ical