Pyro Gallery Presents RECONFIGURATION

PYRO’s new exhibition, RECONFIGURATION, featuring work by Bette Levy and Kathleen Loomis, opens on May 2 and runs through May 30. The gallery is open Friday and Saturday, from 12 to 6 PM and Sunday from 1PM to 4PM, and by appointment. The gallery is located at 1006 East Washington Street in Louisville, KY. There will be an outdoor opening reception on May 2 from 1PM to 4PM, with masks required. Rain date is May 16.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 1-4 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com