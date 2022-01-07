Pyro Gallery Presents The Tad & Tia Show

This exhibition by Pyro Gallery’s newest artist members promises to give viewers a unique experience.

Tia Wells’ sense of color and form together create rich paintings that attract the eye.

Tad DeSanto’s outsider approach in commenting on issues and hidden memories will make you think, laugh, and wonder.

PYRO hours

Gallery hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12-6 pm, Sundays 1-4 pm

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com