Pyro Gallery Presents: Anne Huntington and Jenny Shircliff

Anne Huntington

I started this journey by cutting up previous paintings and gluing them to unstretched canvas, which in turn was glued to wood panels. I also wanted the workings to be fairly obvious, so these are incorporated into the final result. Later I became intrigued by various and unpredictable effects of adding layers of wax paper and covering them with acrylic or oil paint. I continue to have a strong geometric element to my work.

In this show some themes have carried over from my last one, but new ideas and processes have evolved. I am still inspired by the material evidence of degeneration that I come across as I walk in my neighborhood, but now I am more focused on contrast and texture.

Jenny Shircliff

Many of my pieces in this show derive from sketchbook entries, while others are a direct response to the blank surface. In either case, I try to let the work take me where it wants to go – what I call having a "conversation" with the piece. (Struggles ensue when the painting or drawing is not "talking" to me – or perhaps I'm just not listening).

While I rely on my background in drawing, painting, and art history to inform my work, intuition is perhaps the most important element. Additionally, I want the materials I use to be apparent through painterly brushstrokes, blended areas, and gestural mark making.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 1-4 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com