Pyro Gallery Presents: Natural Connections

Natural Connections is an exhibition of work that brings together a group of artists that have a common theme, Love of Nature.

Color, light, forms, and textures that are so abundant in nature are the strong connecters that are exhibited in the work of this group of artists. “Natural Connections” will be on display at PYRO Gallery, June 4-27. Opening Reception, Sunday, June 6, 1-4; Gallery Talk, Sunday, June 13, 1-4

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 1-4 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com