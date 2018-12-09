Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary

Please join PYRO Gallery as we celebrate our fifteenth year in the Louisville community. PYRO invites you to an open house and reception for the anniversary exhibition on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 1:00 to 5:00 at our Butchertown home, 1006 Washington Street. This is an opportunity to mingle with our artists and see our latest work while enjoying refreshments.

PYRO is a cooperative gallery whereby each member participates in rotating exhibitions, supports one another’s work, and helps take care of the facility. Our artists work in a variety of media, including drawing, ceramics, painting, printmaking, photography, textiles, and multimedia.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com