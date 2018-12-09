Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary

to Google Calendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00

Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary

Please join PYRO Gallery as we celebrate our fifteenth year in the Louisville community. PYRO invites you to an open house and reception for the anniversary exhibition on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 1:00 to 5:00 at our Butchertown home, 1006 Washington Street. This is an opportunity to mingle with our artists and see our latest work while enjoying refreshments.

PYRO is a cooperative gallery whereby each member participates in rotating exhibitions, supports one another’s work, and helps take care of the facility. Our artists work in a variety of media, including drawing, ceramics, painting, printmaking, photography, textiles, and multimedia.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com

Info
Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
502-426-1328
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pyro Gallery's 15th Anniversary - 2018-12-09 13:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

September 24, 2018

Tuesday

September 25, 2018

Wednesday

September 26, 2018

Thursday

September 27, 2018

Friday

September 28, 2018

Saturday

September 29, 2018

Sunday

September 30, 2018

Submit Yours