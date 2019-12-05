Pyro Gallery's Annual Holiday Show - Called Off the Wall

Work from all 18 members of the co-operative will be featured and able to be taken “off the wall” immediately after purchase!

The show will run from December 5 - December 28, 2019,

with an opening reception on

Friday, December 6th from 6:00-9:00pm

PYRO Gallery’s location is 1006 E. Washington Street in the “ButcherBlock” development in Butchertown. The gallery is open Thursday through Saturday 12-6pm.

This group show will include a diverse mix of artwork including painting, mixed media, photography, fiber and sculpture. It will feature all members of PYRO, some who are founding members and others who are new to the group this year.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com