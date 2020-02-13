Pyro Gallery's Neighbors Who COLOR Together Exhibit
Pyro Gallery 1006 East Washington, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Pyro Gallery's Neighbors Who COLOR Together Exhibit
Join us at Pyro Gallery for an exhibition of three Louisville neighbors; Bob Lockhart, Vickie Wheatley and Roy Ruiz Clayton; wildly different in mediums and style but simpatico of artistic spirit!
Show Dates: February 13 – March 21, 2020
Opening Reception Valentine's Day
Friday, February 14, 5:00 - 7:00pm
Bring your Valentine!
Artists will discuss their work on
Saturday, February 15, 2:00pm - 3:30pm
PYRO hours
Thursday: 12-6 PM
Friday: 12-6 PM
Saturday: 12-6 PM
For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com