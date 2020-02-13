Pyro Gallery's Neighbors Who COLOR Together Exhibit

Join us at Pyro Gallery for an exhibition of three Louisville neighbors; Bob Lockhart, Vickie Wheatley and Roy Ruiz Clayton; wildly different in mediums and style but simpatico of artistic spirit!

Show Dates: February 13 – March 21, 2020

Opening Reception Valentine's Day

Friday, February 14, 5:00 - 7:00pm

Bring your Valentine!

Artists will discuss their work on

Saturday, February 15, 2:00pm - 3:30pm

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com