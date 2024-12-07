Qannik’s Beary Holiday at Louisville Zoo
Join us this holiday season for a PAWsome celebration: Qannik’s Beary Happy Holiday.
Throughout December, we’re transforming areas of your Zoo into a winter wonderland, complete with holiday-themed decorations and animal enrichment. Immerse yourself in the festive spirit and cure your cabin fever with an exciting month-long scavenger hunt—a perfect activity for the whole family. Participants who complete at least half of the game will be entered to win Zoo-themed prizes.
Create warm memories while you watch Qannik and her animal friends through the Zoo enjoy three weekends of festive fun with special holiday enrichment on December 7-8, 14-15, and 21-22.
We can’t wait to celebrate a Beary Happy Holiday with you and your loved ones!
Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus when they celebrate the season at your Zoo on December 21-22, spreading cheer from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For more information call 502-459-2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/series/qanniks-beary-happy-holiday-2024/