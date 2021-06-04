Quarantine Quilts Exhibit at the National Quilt Museum

Quarantine Quilts: Creativity in the Midst of Chaos

On exhibit through August 31, 2021

The National Quilt Museum

The National Quilt Museum, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, is the largest museum of its kind in the world. Now open with safety measures in place, the museum has announced its summer special exhibitions that will be on display in addition to the museum’s permanent collection of contemporary quilts. Upcoming special exhibitions include:

Quarantine Quilts: Creativity in the Midst of Chaos, June 4 – August 31, 2021

Never Forget: Quilts from 9/11 Memorial & Museum, July 30 – November 2, 2021

For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org