Queen Rearing Workshop – with Certified Master BeeKeeper

Learn to raise your own queens. Bee queens, that is! This class, taught by Kent Williams, will leave you with everything that you need to know to raise your own queens. During the class, you will receive hands-on learning about grafting and using tools to keep your queens happy and healthy. You will be given some tools to take with you as you leave. This Class is meant for those that have at least 2-3 years experience in bees.

Class is $75. Nonrefundable. Includes tools, lunch and misc. equipment.

Saturday May 28: 9am-5 pm (refreshments start at 8)

LOCATION:

15116 Old Taylorsville Road

Fisherville, KY 40023

For more information call 502-208-7127 or visit eventvesta.com/events/15672/t/tickets