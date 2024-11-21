× Expand Louisville Laughs Female comics from across the region compete to be named Queen of the Ring

Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club

Female comics from across the region and country will compete to be named Queen of the Ring.

In this opening round, comics will do their best material. Judges and the audience will decide who moves on to Saturday's 9:30 final.

With special guest Teresa McCammon.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/86106-nov.-21-queen-of-the-ring-opening-round