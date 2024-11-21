Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club
to
The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Louisville Laughs
Female comics from across the region compete to be named Queen of the Ring
Female comics from across the region and country will compete to be named Queen of the Ring.
In this opening round, comics will do their best material. Judges and the audience will decide who moves on to Saturday's 9:30 final.
With special guest Teresa McCammon.
For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/86106-nov.-21-queen-of-the-ring-opening-round