Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club

to

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204

 Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club

Female comics from across the region and country will compete to be named Queen of the Ring.

In this opening round, comics will do their best material. Judges and the audience will decide who moves on to Saturday's 9:30 final.

With special guest Teresa McCammon.

For more information call 5027248311 or visit cli.re/86106-nov.-21-queen-of-the-ring-opening-round

Info

The Caravan Comedy Club 1250 Bardstown Road, Kentucky 40204
Comedy
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club - 2024-11-21 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club - 2024-11-21 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club - 2024-11-21 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Queen of the Ring at Caravan Comedy Club - 2024-11-21 19:30:00 ical