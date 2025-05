Queer Literary Hoedown at Carnegie

× Expand Carnegie Center hoedown fb event - 1 Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative Queer Literary Hoedown June 13

Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative presents the Queer Literary Hoedown

Join emcee LeTonia Jones for an evening of readings, books and dancing!

Featuring Ondine Quinn, Beaux Hardin, Renee Rigdon, Willie Carver, NitaJade and Savannah Sipple.

June 13, 7-10pm

For more information call 8592544175

or visit carnegiecenterlex.org/event/queer-literary-hoedown-2025/