Queer, Here, & Everywhere: The Roots of Kentucky’s LGBTQ History at Lexington Public Library

“Queer, Here, & Everywhere: The Roots of Kentucky’s LGBTQ History” is the first comprehensive exhibition of Lexington’s LGBTQ history, showcasing the importance of the queer community to the city. Highlighting key moments and figures in Lexington’s LGBTQ history, from Sweet Evening Breeze’s drag performances in the 1920s, to the passage of the Fairness Ordinance in 1999, this exhibit will celebrate the resilience and contributions of the queer community.

By shedding light on these often overlooked narratives, organizers hope to foster a greater sense of belonging for LGBTQ individuals in Lexington, while also promoting understanding and appreciation among the broader population. The exhibit will be on display beginning May 24 – June 26, at the Lexington Public Library, Central Branch.

“Queer, Here, & Everywhere” is presented by the Faulkner Morgan archive, and is a recipient of a 250Lex Community Cultural Grant. Free and open to the public.

