Quilt Week Events at the National Quilt Museum

Silent Auction @ the Convention Center

--Wednesday, April 24: 10AM - 3PM (bidding ends at 2:30)

Pricing includes bidding and buy-it-now options on donated quilts and supplies. Bidding ends at 2:30; winning bids must be picked up and paid for same-day.

Live Auction @ the Convention Center

--Live Auction Preview Thursday, April 25: 10AM - 4PM

--Registration for auction paddles Thursday, April 25: 5-6PM

--Live Auction Thursday, April 25: 6-8PM (in the Eisenhower Room, 1st floor)

If you will be in Paducah for QuiltWeek, please join us for the excitement of the live auction. Quilts, sewing machines, art quilts, and baskets of quilting supplies are auctioned. People around the world can participate by pre-bidding on auction items before Monday, April 22nd at 10PM, and an online proxy bidder will represent the buyer up to their max bid.

Quilting Demonstrations

--Tuesday-Saturday 9am - 4pm

George and Virginia Siciliano demonstrate their unique quilting techniques.

Ann Hazelwood Book Signing

--Friday 10am - Noon

Author Ann Hazelwood will meet fans and sign her books.

Love Stories Curator Talk

--Thursday & Friday 11am

Curator Qin Zhang on the history of lanjiaxie.

Meet the NQOF Artists

--Friday Noon - 1:30pm

Artists from the New Quilts from an Old Favorite competition will sign the exhibit’s gallery guide. The guide is available for sale for $10 in the museum's gift shop.

Lise Bélanger Artist Talk

--Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10am

--Thursday and Friday 2pm

Corner Gallery quilter Lise Bélanger will present a 30-minute Artist Talk about her work.

Renew your "Friend of the Museum" Membership

--Tuesday-Saturday 10am - 5pm

A designated registration desk will be available in the museum lobby for supporters to become members of the museum or renew their annual membership.

