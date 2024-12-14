Quilts of the 1930s and Their Fabrics at Lexington Public Library
Lexington Public Library - Central 140 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Join expert Vickie Coleman as she explores the quilts of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers, highlighting popular patterns, fabric choices, and the cultural influences of the 1930s.
For more information call (859)-231-5500 or visit events.lexpublib.org
