Quilts of the 1930s and Their Fabrics at Lexington Public Library

to

Lexington Public Library - Central 140 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Quilts of the 1930s and Their Fabrics at Lexington Public Library

 Join expert Vickie Coleman as she explores the quilts of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers, highlighting popular patterns, fabric choices, and the cultural influences of the 1930s.

For more information call (859)-231-5500 or visit events.lexpublib.org

Info

Lexington Public Library - Central 140 E. Main St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
to
Google Calendar - Quilts of the 1930s and Their Fabrics at Lexington Public Library - 2024-12-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Quilts of the 1930s and Their Fabrics at Lexington Public Library - 2024-12-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Quilts of the 1930s and Their Fabrics at Lexington Public Library - 2024-12-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Quilts of the 1930s and Their Fabrics at Lexington Public Library - 2024-12-14 11:00:00 ical