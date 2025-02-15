Quinceanera Fashion Show at La Grange YMCA
La Grange Community Center YMCA 307 W Jefferson St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Oldham County Tourism & Conventions
Quinceanera Fashion Show
Admission: Donations accepted at the door.
A quinceanera is a celebration common in Mexican and other Latin American cultures. It celebrates a girl’s fifteenth birthday and her transition from childhood to adulthood. Come see this glamorous fashion show organized by the Oldham County History Center featuring the hottest Quinceañera dresses, shoes, and accessories held at the La Grange Community Center in La Grange, KY.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/