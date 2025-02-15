× Expand Oldham County Tourism & Conventions Quinceanera Fashion Show

Quinceanera Fashion Show at La Grange YMCA

Admission: Donations accepted at the door.

A quinceanera is a celebration common in Mexican and other Latin American cultures. It celebrates a girl’s fifteenth birthday and her transition from childhood to adulthood. Come see this glamorous fashion show organized by the Oldham County History Center featuring the hottest Quinceañera dresses, shoes, and accessories held at the La Grange Community Center in La Grange, KY.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/