R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole

he 2017-18 R.C. May Photography Lecture Series continues with a lecture by acclaimed photographer, writer, and art historian, Teju Cole.

Cole is the photography critic of the "New York Times Magazine" and an award-winning novelist ("Open City") and essay writer ("Known and Strange Things"). These works have earned a variety of honors including the PEN/Hemingway Award, the New York City Book Award for Fiction, the Focus Award from the Griffin Museum of Photography, and the Windham Campbell Prize for fiction from Yale University. Raised in Nigeria, Cole currently resides in Brooklyn. An exhibition of his photographs is on view from October 7-December 3, 2017 in the Art Museum.

Friday, December 1 | 4PM

Gatton College of Business & Economics | 550 S Limestone St

FREE

For more information call 859.257.5716 or visit FineArts.uky.edu