R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole

to Google Calendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00 iCalendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00

University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business 550 S Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky

R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole

he 2017-18 R.C. May Photography Lecture Series continues with a lecture by acclaimed photographer, writer, and art historian, Teju Cole. 

Cole is the photography critic of the "New York Times Magazine" and an award-winning novelist ("Open City") and essay writer ("Known and Strange Things"). These works have earned a variety of honors including the PEN/Hemingway Award, the New York City Book Award for Fiction, the Focus Award from the Griffin Museum of Photography, and the Windham Campbell Prize for fiction from Yale University. Raised in Nigeria, Cole currently resides in Brooklyn. An exhibition of his photographs is on view from October 7-December 3, 2017 in the Art Museum. 

Friday, December 1 | 4PM

Gatton College of Business & Economics | 550 S Limestone St

FREE

For more information call 859.257.5716 or visit FineArts.uky.edu

Info
University of Kentucky Gatton School of Business 550 S Limestone St, Lexington, Kentucky View Map
Talks & Readings
859.257.5716
to Google Calendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00 iCalendar - R.C. May Photography Lecture Series: Teju Cole - 2017-12-01 16:00:00

Tags

Nov2017

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

November 30, 2017

Friday

December 1, 2017

Saturday

December 2, 2017

Sunday

December 3, 2017

Monday

December 4, 2017

Tuesday

December 5, 2017

Wednesday

December 6, 2017

Submit Yours