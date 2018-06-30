R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

to Google Calendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

 If you are a gun collector or a hunting enthusiast, the gun show at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY is a great place to spend some time.

RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear available to teach you, answer your questions, and find exactly what you’re looking for.

Safety is first at all of RK Shows Events, so we will have security and check-in points for the safety of our attendees and vendors.

For more information call 563-927-8176 or visit rkshows.com

Info
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511 View Map
Sports
563-927-8176
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park - 2018-06-30 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

June 5, 2018

Wednesday

June 6, 2018

Thursday

June 7, 2018

Friday

June 8, 2018

Saturday

June 9, 2018

Sunday

June 10, 2018

Monday

June 11, 2018

Submit Yours