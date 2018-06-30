R.K. Gun Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

If you are a gun collector or a hunting enthusiast, the gun show at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY is a great place to spend some time.

RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear available to teach you, answer your questions, and find exactly what you’re looking for.

Safety is first at all of RK Shows Events, so we will have security and check-in points for the safety of our attendees and vendors.

For more information call 563-927-8176 or visit rkshows.com