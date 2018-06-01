Radio's Golden Days: Sorry Wrong Number and The Hitch-hiker

Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Radio's Golden Days: Sorry Wrong Number and The Hitch-hiker at Shelby County Community Theatre

By Lucille Fletcher

Directed by Larry D. Chaney

June 1-3, 8-10, 2018

Sponsored by Ashley Cassity, Greater Louisville Properties LLC, Debby and Kerry Magan, Deloris and Roger Odenweller

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Ticket prices: Adults $15, Seniors (Ages 62+) $12, Students and Children $10

Tickets will go on sale 2 weeks before opening night.

For more information call  502-633-0222  or visit shelbytheatre.org

