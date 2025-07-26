REGIONALISM: Images of the Midwest at OMFA

The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art will open REGIONALISM: Images of the Midwest, an exhibition celebrating scenes from America’s heartland.

REGIONALISM will continue through October 19, 2025. Museum hours are noon to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is FREE but donations of $3.00 for adults and $2.00 for children are encouraged.

For more information, phone 270-685-3181 or visit the museum's website omfa.us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.