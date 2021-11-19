RENT - The musical, at Preston Arts Center

Preston Arts Center 2660 S Green St, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

RENT - The musical, at Preston Arts Center

For a quarter of a century, RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. RENT's 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your final chance to experience this celebrated touring production - so don't miss it !

For more information call (270) 826-3128 or visit pac.henderson.kctcs.edu

Comedy, Theater & Dance
