RENT at RiverPark Center

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

RENT

20th Anniversary Tour – Thursday, May 8, 2018 – 7pm

In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway…and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. And now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award® winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini’s La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters — love. RENT CONTAINS ADULT LANGUAGE AND SUBJECT MATTER.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org

RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303

