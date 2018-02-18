RENT at the Norton Center

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

 In 1996, an original rock musical by a little-known composer opened on Broadway... and forever changed the landscape of American theatre. Two decades later, Jonathan Larson’s RENT continues to speak loudly and defiantly to audiences across generations and all over the world. Now, this Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award®-winning masterpiece returns to the stage in a vibrant 20th-anniversary touring production. A re-imagining of Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows an unforgettable year in the lives of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. With its inspiring message of joy and hope in the face of fear, this timeless celebration of friendship and creativity reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters— love. February 18, Newlin Hall.

