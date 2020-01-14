RESILIENCE 101 Exhibition at Transylvania University

Public Service Artists (PSA) and invited friends create an exhibition expressing societal, physical, generational, and environmental resilience. PSA is a Cincinnati-based group of political art activists interested in proactively changing the political climate through increasing voter turnout, identifying viable political candidates, and convincing a greater public to be politically active.

For more information call (859) 233-8142 or visit transy.edu