REZA | Edge of Illusion at RiverPark Center

Recognized as The World’s Top Touring Illusionist and honored with the 2026 Merlin Award for Illusionist of the Year, REZA has developed a distinctive style built around large-scale illusions, sleight of hand, Las Vegas production quality, comedy, and direct audience involvement.

The production moves quickly between major visual moments and more intimate demonstrations, creating a show that feels both expansive and immediate. Large illusions unfold across the stage, while other effects take place only feet from the audience.More than a traditional magic show, REZA | Edge of Illusion is a complete live entertainment production incorporating music, theatrical staging, humor, suspense, and audience participation throughout the performance.

REZA’s contemporary approach to illusion has taken him to audiences across the country and led to appearances on television programs including Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion.

Audience members are frequently brought into the performance, making each show interactive and slightly different from the one before it.

Designed for audiences of all ages, REZA | Edge of Illusion delivers a polished, fast-paced production built around spectacle, personality, and modern illusion.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/