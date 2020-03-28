RK Gun and Knife Show at the Kentucky Horse Park

If you are a gun collector or a hunting enthusiast, the gun show at the Kentucky Horse Park is a great place to spend some time. RK Shows have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear to teach you, answer your questions, and help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Safety is first at all of RK Shows Events, so we will have security and check-in points for the safety of our attendees and vendors. See website for tickets and show hours.

For more information call (563) 927-8176 or visit rkshows.com/event/lexington-ky-gun-show-2