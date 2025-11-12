ROCK THE DAM 9 at Beaver Dam

Get ready to crank it up! The legendary ROCK THE DAM concert returns for its ninth edition on Saturday, August 1, 2026, featuring a powerhouse lineup guaranteed to blow the roof off Beaver Dam Amphitheater. This year’s lineup includes Cinderella’s Tom Keifer Band, White Lion, Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, and more to be announced.

For more information call 270.298.0036 or visit beaverdamtourism.org/