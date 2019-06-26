ROMP Fest 2019

ROMP Festival

Owensboro's annual bluegrass and Americana music fest known for its stellar line-ups, friendly camping atmosphere, and easy access to artists, takes place June 27-30, 2017 in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Headlining the initial lineup release are Hall of Fame members Ricky Skaggs and Del McCoury. Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder will feature special guest Patty Loveless. Also appearing are bluegrass/folk-rock favorites Trampled by Turtles and Americana music icon, Steve Earle. Rounding out the initial release are Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, The Wood Brothers, Billy Strings, the Jeff Austin Band along with The Travelin’ McCourys performing The Grateful Ball, and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. More artists to be announced soon.

Presale tickets are on sale now. Four-day tickets are available at the heavily discounted rate of $130 through Sunday night, when prices go up. Onsite tent and RV camping passes are also available. Children 12 & under are free.

For more information visit rompfest.com