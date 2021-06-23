ROMP Fest 2021

Yellow Creek Park 5710 State Route 144, Kentucky 42303

ROMP Festival

POSTPONED unitl June 23-26, 2021

Owensboro's annual bluegrass and Americana music fest known for its stellar line-ups, friendly camping atmosphere, and easy access to artists, takes place June 23-26, 2021 in Owensboro, Kentucky.

On June 23-26, 2021, ROMP Festival takes place at Yellow Creek Park, located in Owensboro, Kentucky.  Produced by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the four-day music festival celebrates bluegrass and roots music, local artists, and healthy, farm to table food vendors.

For more information visit rompfest.com

