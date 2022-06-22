ROMP Fest 2022

ROMP Festival

On June 22 - 25, 2022, ROMP Festival will be held at Yellow Creek Park, located in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Headliners include Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Leftover Salmon, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, and The SteelDrivers.

Produced by the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the four-day music festival celebrates bluegrass and roots music, local artists, and healthy, farm to table food vendors.

For more information visit rompfest.com