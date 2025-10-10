ROMPTOBER WEEKEND at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Think of it as a bluegrass-themed Oktoberfest!  Live music, craft beers, workshops, food trucks, arts & craft vendors, and more will be on hand for a jamming fall celebration!  Friday &  Saturday's concerts will take place on the outdoor stage area overlooking the riverfront.  Kids 12 & Under are free!

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

