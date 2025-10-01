Raíces: The Making of Latino Legacies in Racing at Keeneland Library

Keeneland Library’s first bilingual showcase highlights 100 trailblazing Latino men and women whose contributions have shaped Thoroughbred racing and breeding from the late 1800s to today through rare images and never-before-displayed artifacts.

The lives of the exhibit’s 100 featured men and women from Latin America are representative of the profound, far-reaching, and ongoing Latino contributions throughout the Thoroughbred industry. Myriad Latino lives and careers are woven into the past and present of the Bluegrass and its most iconic sport.

The exhibit—which is free to the public—coincides with the current celebration of Lexington’s 250th anniversary, and the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The exhibit’s printed text is in English with an audio guide in Spanish.

To schedule an exhibit experience, email rferraro@keeneland.com or call 859 288-4223.

For more information call 859-254-3412 or visit keeneland.com.