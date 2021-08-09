× Expand Raanan Hershberg Comedian Raanan Hershberg returns to Louisville for a show at Planet of the Tapes

Raanan Hershberg Live at Planet of the Tapes

Raanan Hershberg recently made his national television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden and Comedy Central's Live at the Cellar. He performs regularly at The Comedy Cellar, New York Comedy Club, and Gotham. He was a finalist in StandUp NBC (2017), The Laughing Skull Festival (2017) and The Boston Comedy Festival (2018). His album 'Downhill Ever Since' was produced last year by 800 Pound Gorilla Records and is available wherever you stream music. He recently premiered his latest solo show OFF THE GRID in the New York International Fringe Festival, which was called ‘One of the best one-man shows you are likely to see anywhere’ by Hy Bender in bestnewyorkcomedy.com

Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.

For more information call (502) 386-6314 or visit eventvesta.com/events/7426