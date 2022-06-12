Racer Instrumental Music Academy at Murray

Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071

A week-long summer music camp on the campus of Murray State University. Students will be part of a large concert band and will prepare a variety of fun and challenging band literature, culminating with a final Saturday morning showcase concert. During daily rehearsals, students will learn to improve ensemble performance skills, focusing on intonation, balance, blend, tone quality, and musicianship.

For more information call 2708093662 or visit http://murraystate.edu/academics/care/Noncredit/youthprograms/music.aspx

