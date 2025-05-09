RailFest 2025 in LaGrange

× Expand La Grange Tourism RailFest 2025

All aboard for RailFest in La Grange, KY! Join the town for a 3-day celebration on May 9 - 11, marking 175 years since the first train rolled through our charming town. Coinciding with National Train Day, this festival will feature historical exhibits, train layouts, train and craft vendors, live music and entertainment, family-friendly activities, food trucks. Experience the magic of La Grange’s rail history and create new memories as you visit one of the country’s only towns with a freight train running ON its historic Main Street in downtown La Grange! The Main Event Day is Saturday, May 10th – bring your mama for a fabulous weekend in Oldham County!

Included will be the kickoff at Springs Park on Friday, May 9th from 6 – 9 pm with an evening of live Bluegrass music and entertainment featuring the Misty Mountain String Band.

Saturday, May 10th from 9 am– 9pm activities take place on Main Street, Springs Park, James T. Beaumont Community Center, and City Place.

Experience a full day of festivities on Saturday. The streets of La Grange will be bustling with vendors, food, and live entertainment, including a performance by the Allen Lane Band. Families will enjoy the Kids’ Train Parade on Main Street. Be sure to visit the Farmers Market from 10 am – 2 pm, and enjoy a performance by Terry Lee Goffee’s Johnny Cash Tribute Band from 6 – 8 pm, an act you won’t want to miss!

Sunday Send-Off: “All Aboard the Farewell Express”

Join us at the La Grange Tourism Office for soft music and a light complimentary continental breakfast, a perfect way to say farewell to an unforgettable weekend.

For more information, please call (502) 558-3904 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/