Railbird Music Festival 2026 Tyler Childers and The Lumineers

Traditionally, a Railbird is a horse racing enthusiast known for sticking close to the action, hanging on the rail as each contender comes barreling down the track.

Tyler Childers and The Lumineers will headline the 2026 Railbird Music Festival, taking place June 6 and 7 at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Kentucky. Nestled on the infield of the iconic horse racetrack, the 2026 edition will bring together more than 30 artists across three stages with unforgettable performances from Zach Top, Ella Langley, Caamp, Mt. Joy, Sam Barber, Muscadine Bloodline, Stephen Wilson Jr., Houndmouth, Robert Earl Keen, Shane Smith & The Saints, The Wallflowers, Margo Price, Watchhouse, Shakey Graves, Waylon Wyatt, Evan Honer and many more, with curated bourbon experiences and more throughout the festival, all celebrating the spirit of Kentucky.

For more information visit railbirdfest.com