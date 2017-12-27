Rails and Rivers Concert with Jake Speed

Behringer-Crawford Museum 1600 Montague Road, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Rails and Rivers Concert with Jake Speed

It’s American folk, bluegrass and ragtime with Jake and his fiddle player, who will perform original Cincinnati songs about trains and riverboats in BCM’s Rivers Gallery. Included with museum admission.

Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Special holiday hours: Mondays, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturdays, Dec. 24 and 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Closed other Mondays, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day.

For more information call 859-491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org 

859-491-4003
