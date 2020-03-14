Raise The Barre Louisville Ballet

Hotel Distil 101 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Raise The Barre Louisville Ballet

Louisville Ballet is your local ballet company. Our dancers live, work and raise their families in Louisville. Let’s break some boundaries and help Raise the Barre for these dedicated athletes. 100% of proceeds go directly to benefit Louisville Ballet dancer salaries.

For more information call (502) 583-2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org/RTB

Hotel Distil 101 W Main St, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Charity & Fundraisers, Dance, Parties & Clubs
