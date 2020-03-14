× Expand photo: Sam English, Louisville Ballet Louisville Ballet is your local ballet company. Our dancers live, work and raise their families in Louisville. Let’s break some boundaries and help Raise the Barre for these dedicated athletes. 100% of proceeds go directly to benefit Louisville Ballet dancer salaries.

Raise The Barre Louisville Ballet

For more information call (502) 583-2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org/RTB