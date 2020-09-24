Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center

to Google Calendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center

  Doors open at 8:00am for registration • Event time: 9:00am - 4:30pm • Please follow the link for pricing and registration: https://ziglar.clickfunnels.com/secrets-live-zlc326761

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Info

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Business & Career, Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00 iCalendar - Raise the Lid Leadership Summit at Mountain Arts Center - 2020-09-24 08:00:00