Raising Monarch Butterflies at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Join Director Tavia Cathcart Brown at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve to learn about raising monarch butterflies at home. After the talk, Tavia will lead a tour of Creasey’s butterfly waystations. Sponsored by the Oldham County Master Gardener Association.

Free and open to the public. RSVP via (502) 222-9453 or michael.boice@uky.edu.

For more information call 502-228-4362 or visit creaseymahannaturepreserve.org