Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at The Kentucky Castle

Join us for an unforgettable night of Bluegrass music with Grammy Award winning Artist Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys! Playing live in the Greenhouse at The Kentucky Castle and celebrating 25 years!

The Greenhouse opens at 6:30 PM and music starts at 7:30 PM.

Dinner in the Ballroom is also available at 6PM. This includes social seating, a chef's table, and reserved concert seating.

Music sample: https://ralph2.com/video

MENU

Appetizer:

Pulled Pork Egg Roll, tangy slaw, in-house pulled pork, blueberry bbq

Salad:

Cobb Salad, smoked tomato ranch, farm fresh eggs, heirloom tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese, house made croutons, ranch, honey mustard

Entree:

Pork Tenderloin Medallions, apple balsamic glaze

Pistachio Crusted Salmon, local honey, ground pistachio

Sides:

Roasted Garlic Red Whipped Potatoes

Local Stewed Pole Beans, Ham Hock

Dessert:

Mini Chocolate Bundt, ganache, whipped cream, strawberries

If you'd like to book a hotel stay at The Kentucky Castle, please call (859) 256-0322 or visit https://www.bookonthenet.net/east/premium/eresmain.aspx?id=9G53JR2%2fnywlpIdWgZyVITmeoZgW8bmYWEiEDFZ5%2fc8%3d#/search

If you have dietary restrictions, we are happy to let you know which foods you can safely eat. Please email Mary@thekentuckycastle.com

Menu subject to change

Artist Bio:

Grammy Award winning artist Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys are currently touring in support of their 2019 Stanley Family Records release, the Billboard chart topping ‘Lord Help Me Find The Way.’ This is their second release after dropping a self-titled album in 2017 that was the first release for the group since Ralph II took over the Clinch Mountain Boys band name per the wishes of his late father Dr. Ralph Stanley.

With three #1 singles in his career; including, the 2019 hit “Beautiful Hills of Home,” R2 is in heavy radio rotation across the country and on Bluegrass Junction, World Wide Bluegrass, iHeart Radio and Sirius XM.

The band includes Clinch Mountain Boy John Rigsby on fiddle, mandolin and vocals; Landon Fitzpatrick on banjo and vocals; Randall Hibbitts on the upright bass and vocals; and Ralph Stanley II on the guitar and lead vocals. This band configuration brings a lot of talent, energy and humor to the stage as they perform old-time favorites, bluegrass hits and new original material.

Ralph II has had two Grammy nominations on previous albums he recorded with Rebel Records. In 2002 he earned his first Grammy along with his father Dr. Ralph Stanley for their collaboration with Jim Lauderdale on ‘Lost in the Lonesome Pines.’ Ralph II has proven to be an accomplished songwriter and has 6 solo albums under his belt, along with the highly acclaimed duet album with his father titled ‘Side by Side.’

For more information call (859) 256-0322 or visit thekentuckycastle.com