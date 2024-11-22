Ramsey Theatre Company Presents Grease

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 The new season begins with the Ramsey Theatre Company reviving one of Broadway’s longest-running musicals. Covering the exploits of the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds, Grease features a string of irresistible hits including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” and “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

270.904.1880
