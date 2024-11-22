Ramsey Theatre Company Presents Grease
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Ramsey Theatre Company Presents Grease
The new season begins with the Ramsey Theatre Company reviving one of Broadway’s longest-running musicals. Covering the exploits of the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds, Grease features a string of irresistible hits including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” and “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”
For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com
