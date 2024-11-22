Ramsey Theatre Company Presents Grease

The new season begins with the Ramsey Theatre Company reviving one of Broadway’s longest-running musicals. Covering the exploits of the Pink Ladies and the T-Birds, Grease features a string of irresistible hits including “Summer Nights,” “Greased Lightning,” and “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee.”

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com