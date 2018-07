Randy Bachman at The Grand Theatre

Founder of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Bachman’s mega-hits include “American Woman,” “Takin’ Care of Business” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”

Sponsors: Burch Court Dental Drs. Renshaw, Wix, Murray, Holland, Wix & Byers

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org