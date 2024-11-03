Randy Travis: More Life Tour!

Join us on November 3rd at SKyPAC for the Randy Travis: More Life Tour! Experience the legendary Randy Travis, back on the road for the first time since 2013, accompanied by his original touring band and special guest vocalist James Dupré. This unforgettable night will feature Randy’s chart-topping hits, along with video highlights from his celebrated career in music, film, and TV—all with him on stage, sharing in the night and memories with you.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com