Ravenous Race 5k & 1 Mile Walk at Chaney's Dairy Barn

Chaney's Dairy Barn 9191 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Ravenous Race 5k & 1 Mile Walk at Chaney's Dairy Barn

 Ravenous Race 5K and 1 Mile Walk is being held in memory of Dean Valentini. He was a patient at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center at University of Louisville where he received care and treatments for internal melanoma. He was a fighter and was optimistic about their research efforts in their melanoma department. ALL registration fees will be donated to the Melanoma Department at the James Graham Brown Cancer Center at University of Louisville in memory of Dean Valentini so that they can continue their research efforts.

For more information visit chaneysdairybarn.com

Info
Chaney's Dairy Barn 9191 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Kids & Family, Outdoor
