Ray Papka: Juxtapositions Exhibit at Artisan Center

The Kentucky Artisan Center announces a new exhibit of works by Versailles artist Ray Papka. This exhibit showcases 19 colorful and intriguing mixed media works that spring from a central idea into a juxtaposition of color, found materials, techniques and formats.

Papka’s works are formed by his childhood and by 30 years as a Ph.D and educator in the field of brain and nerve sciences. Born and raised in Wyoming, with a childhood that rivaled Tom Sawyer, Papka learned early on to be self-reliant and independent. From an early age, he was drawn to books, maps, and relics from the past.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea is located just off Interstate 75 at Berea Exit 77. The center’s exhibit, shopping and travel information areas are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the cafe is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The Kentucky Artisan Center at Berea currently features works by more than 750 artisans from more than 100 counties across the Commonwealth.

For more information call (859) 985-5448 or visit kentuckyartisancenter.ky.gov