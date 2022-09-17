× Expand Waterfront Botanical Gardens Young girl dressed as a butterfly.

ReGeneration Fair 2022 at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Hands-on demonstrations and garden-themed costume contest for kids and adults. Activities include beekeeping, petting silkie chickens and goats, t-shirt printing, face painting, storytelling, seed bomb making and much more.

For more information call (502) 276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org