ReGeneration Fair 2022 at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206

ReGeneration Fair 2022 at Waterfront Botanical Gardens

Hands-on demonstrations and garden-themed costume contest for kids and adults. Activities include beekeeping, petting silkie chickens and goats, t-shirt printing, face painting, storytelling, seed bomb making and much more.

For more information call (502) 276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org 

