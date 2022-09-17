ReGeneration Fair 2022 at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Waterfront Botanical Gardens 1435 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Young girl dressed as a butterfly.
ReGeneration Fair 2022 at Waterfront Botanical Gardens
Hands-on demonstrations and garden-themed costume contest for kids and adults. Activities include beekeeping, petting silkie chickens and goats, t-shirt printing, face painting, storytelling, seed bomb making and much more.
For more information call (502) 276-5404 or visit waterfrontgardens.org
Education & Learning, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family