Read It, Make It, Take It: Stargirl

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

  Read It, Make It, Take It: Stargirl

Read It, Make It, Take It offers a mix of old and new classic book selections that kids and their grownups can share together with a craft inspired by each month's books. It's simple! Read the book, come to the library for discussions and games, make a cool craft, and take it home with you! All readers are welcome!

Stargirl by Jerry Spinelli

In this story about the perils of popularity, the courage of nonconformity, and the thrill of first love, an eccentric student named Stargirl changes Mica High School forever.

Craft: Beautiful starry bookmarks

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net

McCracken County Public Library 555 Washington Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
